AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course has received dozens of new video gaming machines.

Over 30 new units have arrived. Some of the games are Huff-n-More Puff, Buffalo Chief, Buffalo Ascension, Wonder 4 Boost Gold and others.

The racino reported $11.6 million in slot machine revenue in its 2022 report. That was up $800,000 from the previous year.

The racino offers 2,200 square feet of space that include dining options, bars, VLTs and other gaming options along with live racing.