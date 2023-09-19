AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The results are in from an OVI checkpoint in Austintown Friday.

The checkpoint was set up along N. Canfield Niles Road from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. In addition, there were saturation patrols in the area.

A total of 577 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with seven that were directed to an area for further investigation.

Between the patrols and checkpoint, there were three OVI arrests, one felony arrest for drug trafficking, one citation for child restraint, and there are pending charges for three people for felony drug abuse.

Several local police departments participated in the saturation effort.