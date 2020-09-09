Austintown neighbors learn to respect one another despite political differences

"She's entitled to her thoughts and opinions and I'm entitled to mine"

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the presidential election less than 60 days away, tensions are heating up, sometimes sparking arguments amongst the general public. But, two neighbors in Austintown learned to get along even with their political differences.

“We are literally on opposite sides of the spectrum but we’re going to respect each other,” said Dan Hackett.

If you drive down Marcia Drive in Austintown, you’ll see different political signs, some for President Donald Trump and others for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

But one house sticks out.

Debbie Nespeca is a Trump supporter. She has a sign asking people to honk to support the president, which caused issues with one neighbor during a family gathering.

“We were out back just eating ice cream on a summer night. It was a Saturday and we literally had a hard time continuing on a conversation,” Hackett said.

So, Hackett texted Nespeca asking her to take the sign down for early mornings and weekends. He said people were laying on their horns when driving by.

“It got to be a nuisance where they couldn’t even hear themselves talk. So I said OK, no problem. So I took the signs down for weekends. Then I thought about it and said, well, for the neighborhood, I’ll just take the honk signs down altogether,” Nespeca said.

Then, neighbors across the street not wanting to create friction asked Nespeca if she was alright with them putting a Biden sign in their yard. She was more than OK with it.

“So when they said they would have to look and find one, I went ahead and got them a flag and sign and said, ‘Here you go.’ Put it out. Speak your peace. Freedom of speech. I’m all for that,” Nespeca said.

Nespeca’s yard is still filled with Trump signs, about 80 in all, some premade and others she made.

Even though Hackett is a Biden supporter, he’s happy they can still respect each other.

“She’s entitled to her thoughts and opinions and I’m entitled to mine. We don’t have to be angry with one another. It can be a peaceful situation,” Hackett said.

“It’s freedom of speech and everybody shouldn’t be afraid to put out signs in their yard and speak highly of their candidate or who they’re voting for,” Nespeca said.

