Austintown native charged with possession of ‘possible explosive material’ in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman from Austintown who now lives in Conway, South Carolina is charged with possessing “possible explosive material.” She was given a $500,000 bond Thursday.

Ashley Lynn Rom has been charged with possessing a destructive device. Rom is in custody at the Ted Collins Law Enforcement Center.

Police said that the device was found while they were executing a search warrant on Wednesday.

The investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at (843) 918-1909.