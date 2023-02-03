AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- An Austintown man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child in October 2021 was indicted on more charges on Thursday.

According to the Mahoning County indictments, Steve William Green III has now been charged with rape, attempted rape, and extortion. Green has already been charged with aggravated murder, murder with a firearm specification, tampering with evidence, and domestic violence.

Green turned himself in shortly after the October 8, 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend Ashlee Lockhart. Police said that Lockhart was shot and killed outside the Compass West apartment complex.

Green has been held in the Mahoning County Jail on $1 million bond since turning himself in.

Videos released in December 2022 reveal Green calmly telling police that he fired the fatal shots. Green appears calm and speaks in a clear voice throughout the interview, telling detectives matter-of-factly that he had been arguing with her because he claimed she would not let Green see their daughter.

Green will have to respond to the new charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.