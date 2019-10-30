Austintown murder suspect ‘not competent’ to stand trial nearly 30 years later

In court Wednesday afternoon, Judge John Durkin ruled Legg is still not competent to stand trial after undergoing treatment in June

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Arizona truck driver accused of raping and killing a woman in Austintown almost 30 years ago will be going back to a psychiatric facility for treatment.

Samuel Legg is charged in the death of Sharon Kedzierski back in 1992. Her body was discovered behind the site of an old truck stop.

In court Wednesday afternoon, Judge John Durkin ruled Legg is still not competent to stand trial after undergoing treatment in June.

A similar determination was made recently in Medina County, where Legg is facing an unrelated rape case from the late 90s.