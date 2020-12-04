Austintown murder suspect indicted on charges related to South Side Youngstown shooting

The shooting came just a few days before a man was murdered in Austintown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in an October homicide in Austintown was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for shooting at four people a few days before the homicide on a South Side street.

Samuel Richard, 31 along with his brother, Tillman Douglas, 30, were each indicted on four counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and repeat violent offender specifications, discharge of a firearm at or near a prohibited premises and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

City police Detective Sgt. Michael Cox, the lead investigator on the case, said the pair are accused of shooting at four people Oct. 12 on Palmer Avenue. One of the victims was Richard’s ex-girlfriend while another victim was a six-year-old child, Cox said.

No one was hit by any of the gunfire.

Cox said the shooting happened at a prearranged fight between Richard’s ex-girlfriend and his current girlfriend.

The charges were filed Oct. 30 in municipal court, about two weeks after Richard is accused of killing Keylan Davis, 32, during an Oct. 16 argument at a Compass West Drive apartment complex in Austintown.

Police in Austintown said Davis was found bleeding on the grass outside of the apartment building after officers were called there for a shooting. He died later in St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Richard was arrested a couple of days after Davis died. He pleaded not guilty at his Nov. 24 arraignment in common pleas court and remains in the Mahoning County jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Douglas posted a $20,000 bond Nov. 10, municipal court records show.

Richard is not allowed to have a gun for a carrying concealed weapon and possession of heroin charge in 2008. The conviction listing the reason Douglas is not allowed to have a gun was not immediately available Friday.