YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in the Austintown homicide last Friday had his first court appearance Wednesday.

Samuel Richard was arraigned Wednesday morning via video.

He’s charged with murder and having weapons while under disability.

Police say he shot and killed Keylan Davis at the Compass West Apartments.

Richard did not enter a plea at Wednesday’s arraignment and did not waive a speedy trial.

He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

