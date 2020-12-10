Austintown Middle and High schools going remote

Superintendent David Cappuzzello said the new learning model will go into effect Monday, Dec. 14

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Middle and Fitch High School in the Austintown Local School District are going remote.

Superintendent David Cappuzzello said the new learning model will go into effect Monday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 18.

In-person instruction will resume Jan. 4.

Kindergarten through 5th grade will remain open with in-person learning.

In addition, Cappuzzello said that all sporting events at the middle school and high school are temporarily suspended.

“We will evaluate the situation with sports as we move through the holiday break,” Cappuzzello said.

Austintown has been keeping in-person classes going as other districts around them have been forced to vacillate between in-person and remote learning.

