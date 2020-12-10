Austintown Middle and High schools going remote

Local News

Superintendent David Cappuzzello said the new learning model will go into effect Monday, Dec. 14

by:

Posted: / Updated:
School districts have been balancing a fine line between staying in school or going remote. Very few have pulled off in-person classes every day this year.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Middle and Fitch High School in the Austintown Local School District are going remote.

Superintendent David Cappuzzello said the new learning model will go into effect Monday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 18.

In-person instruction will resume Jan. 4.

Kindergarten through 5th grade will remain open with in-person learning.

In addition, Cappuzzello said that all sporting events at the middle school and high school are temporarily suspended.

“We will evaluate the situation with sports as we move through the holiday break,” Cappuzzello said.

Austintown has been keeping in-person classes going as other districts around them have been forced to vacillate between in-person and remote learning.

More headlines from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com