Austintown men facing charges following child-pornography investigation

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are facing charges following raids in Austintown, investigating child pornography.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Marshals and Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force raided homes in the 2300 block of Oak Trace St. and 3900 block of Nassau Ct. on Tuesday.

Investigators took 44-year-old Ryan Marenkovic into custody at his Nassau Court home. He faces charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Three items were taken as evidence, according to a police report.

Police reported that Marenkovic denied downloading or uploading any images with child-pornography-related content.

At the Oak Trace home where 43-year-old Robert Basic, Jr. lives, investigators reported seizing a USB drive of photos seized from Basic’s laptop, two laptops and two iPhones.

According to the police report, Basic reported giving a pawned cell phone to Marenkovic in exchange for money, but he said he was “unsure” if there was child pornography on the cell phone.

Basic is facing 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.