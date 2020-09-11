Austintown men due in court this month on child porn charges

Investigators said the pornography was discovered on phones that had been sold to a local pawn shop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men from Austintown are expected in court later this month after authorities discovered child porn on a pair of cell phones that had been sold to a local pawn shop.

Both Ryan Marenkovic and Robert Basic were indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on multiple counts of pandering obscenity involving children.

Investigators said workers at the pawn shop were about to get the cell phones ready for resale when they found the images and called Austintown police, who then brought in the Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

“Detective Curtis Ingram investigated, asked for our assistance with manpower. We executed two search warrants — one on Marenkovic’s house, one for Basic’s house — and Basic’s is where we found additional child pornography on a laptop computer that he was using,” said Major Jeff Allen, of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they found hundreds of pornographic images on Basic’s computer.

More stories from WKBN.com: