Austintown McDonald’s manager reports robbery at gunpoint

The manager said the robber pointed a gun to his head after he told him that they weren't serving food at that time

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The manager at McDonald’s in Austintown reported having a gun pointed at his face during a robbery there.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday at the restaurant on N. Canfield Niles Road, according to a police report.

The manager said the robber came in with a hooded sweatshirt covering his face. He approached the counter to order food but was told the restaurant was only serving drinks at the time, the report stated.

The manager said the man was then angry and pulled out a gun from his waistband. The robber demanded money and after getting some, threatened to “shoot up the place” if the manager didn’t go to the back of the restaurant and wait for him to leave.

The manager said when he returned to the counter, the robber was gone.

Police said two other employees were also there at the time of the robbery.

The manager believed that the robber had some inside information on the business, as he appeared to know the layout of the restaurant.

The robber was described in a police report as a stocky black man in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’10” tall and 180 pounds. He had a deep voice and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with its hood up, with a possible small white Niki logo on it, as well as black sweatpants.