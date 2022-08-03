YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man picked up in a human trafficking sting last year pleaded guilty to charges in his case on Tuesday.

Nikitas Zirounis entered the guilty plea in his case on Tuesday in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas before the trial was set to begin, according to court records.

Zirounis was one of 20 men arrested by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force last summer. Investigators say the sting targeted those who were looking to have sex with who they thought were underage children.

Sentencing was set for 11 a.m. on Sept. 8 before Judge Anthony D’Onofrio.