YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man set to go on trial today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for an attempted murder charge from 2019 did not show up for his trial.

Judge Anthony Donofrio issued a bench warrant for Robert Young, 48, of Austintown, who was to begin jury selection today on attempted murder and other charges for a September 2019 murder and arson on Wayside Avenue in which two people were shot.

Also charged in the case is Nicole Taylor, 31, of Alliance.

The two were charged shortly after the shooting but were on the run until they turned themselves in Jan. 31, 2020. Since then Young has been free on $40,000 bond and Taylor has been free on $30,000 bond. Police say the pair tricked themselves into the home on Wayside Avenue, shot two people inside then tried to set a fire in the sink.

Young also served prison time in Michigan for 1992 murder in the Detroit area.

Taylor’s case is still pending.