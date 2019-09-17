Austintown man sentenced to prison for child pornography exchange

Prosecutors say Daniel Parker and his girlfriend sent each other sexually explicit photos and videos of a child

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man will spend more than 21 years in prison on child pornography charges.

In June, 32-year-old Daniel Parker was found guilty of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Prosecutors say Parker’s girlfriend, 32-year-old Candis Wynn, sent the sexually explicit pictures of a young child and grown man to him.

Investigators found the pictures on Wynn’s phone. They also found pictures Parker sent to Wynn.

The investigation began in January of this year when Google tipped off the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which passed the information on to law enforcement in Trumbull County.

Wynn was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison.