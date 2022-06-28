YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man who pleaded guilty in January to sexually assaulting two minor children was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 16 years in prison.

Judge John Durkin handed down the sentence to Glenn Lambert, 59, who earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, a second-degree felony, and a count of gross sexual imposition.

Lambert had originally faced a 13-count indictment, including seven counts of rape, before he entered into plea negotiations.

He was given two consecutive 8-year sentences on the sexual battery charges and five years on the gross sexual imposition, which will run concurrent to the other sentences. He must register as a Tier III sexual offender when he is released from prison. He gets 520 days credit for the number of days he has served in the county jail awaiting the disposition of his case.

He is accused of abusing the two minors, who were ages 4 and 11 when the abuse started, for a period of years. Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Andrews said Lambert abused children he was caring for whose parents were undergoing treatment for drug addiction.

Andrews said the abuse came to light in 2020 when the oldest of the victims, then 13, alerted authorities.

“He [Lambert] told her she had to do these things to spend time with her mother,” Andrews said.

Andrews asked for a sentence of 20 years, saying Lambert’s conduct was not a one-time thing but went on for years.

“The man is a predator. He is a danger to this community and to the people close to him,” Andrews said.

The mother of the victims said Lambert abused her trust when he agreed to watch her children for her so she could get over her addiction and be a better mother.

“I trusted you. I was sick myself,” she said. “I wasn’t in the right frame of mind to take care of my kids.”

The oldest victim tried to make a victim impact statement but she burst into tears at the lectern in front of the judge’s bench.

“He gave me something I’ll never be able to get rid of,” she said through tears.

Lambert’s attorney, Jeffrey Kurz, asked for a more lenient sentence, saying his client has no prior criminal record. He offered to start plea negotiations to spare the victims a trial and said he had helped several people in the addiction community before he was arrested. At least a half dozen people in the gallery stood when Kurz asked if there was anyone present who had been helped by Lambert before.

“There is a value to what my client has done in his life and the people he has helped,” Kurz said.

Lambert also has several medical conditions that would make a long prison stay difficult for him, Kurz said.

Lambert apologized to both the victims and his family. He said he had been struggling with alcohol when he committed the abuse.

“I apologize from the bottom of my heart. I can’t take it back,” Lambert said.

Judge Durkin said he would give Lambert credit for taking responsibility and agreeing to plead, but he added his crimes were serious and took place over years, not just one time. He said it appeared Lambert led a “double life” by abusing the children while he was helping other people with their addictions.

“This was not an isolated, single, moment of frustration under the influence of alcohol, but rather a clear pattern of sexually abusing two children,” Judge Durkin said.