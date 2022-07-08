YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two men charged with an October 2020 shooting on the East Side pleaded guilty earlier this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for his role in the crime.

Tyree Robinson, 23, of Westchester Drive in Austintown, was sentenced to seven to nine years in prison by Judge Anthony Donofrio after he pleaded guilty to a charge of felonious assault with a firearm specification for an Oct. 20, 2020, shooting on Fairfax Avenue where a man was wounded.

While out on bond in that case, Robinson was arrested May 15 by Austintown police on a gun charge following a traffic stop. He pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in that case. His sentence in that case is running concurrent to the felonious assault sentence.

A second defendant in the shooting case, Luis Johnson, 24, was found guilty in May by a jury on a charge of attempted murder and was sentenced June 2 by Judge Donofrio to 13 to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Robinson and Johnson took part in the shooting because Johnson was upset the victim was seeing his ex-girlfriend.