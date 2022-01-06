YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to his 17th charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

David Black, 62, received the sentence from Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. Judge Durkin also imposed a lifetime license ban on Black and ordered him to receive drug and alcohol counseling.

Black was indicted July 22 by a grand jury for a June 10 accident about 8:35 p.m. at Silica and Ohltown roads in Austintown. A township police report said officers were called after a car collided with the back of another vehicle and the car drove away.

The driver of the vehicle tried to catch up to the car but lost it, however, police were able to find it in the back yard of Black’s Ohltown Road home.

Reports said police found Black at the home and he denied driving, but his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol. Later, while questioned by police, he admitted he could be cited for driving under suspension, which was an admission that he was driving, reports said.

Black refused to take a breath test.

Black has had 14 misdemeanor convictions dating back to April of 1977 and two felony convictions, in December of 2009 and January of 2018, according to a township police report of his arrest.

In his two previous felony cases, Black was also ordered to undergo mandatory drug and alcohol counseling and was also given 60-day jail sentences.