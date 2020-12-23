Austintown man previously convicted of attempted murder receives prison sentence on new firearms charge

Donald Mulholland was previously convicted of attempted murder, which bars him from owning a gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man who was served a four-year prison term on an attempted murder charge was sentenced to five years in prison this week in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Donald Mulholland, 35, received the sentence Monday from U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he pleaded guilty to the charge Aug. 24.

Although he was sentenced Monday, Mulholland’s attorney also filed a notice with the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals appealing the sentence, although the notice of appeal does not specify what grounds Mulholland is appealing on.

The case stems from an Oct. 8, 2019, arrest by Youngstown police in the 500 block of Cleveland Street after Mulholland was pulled over for running a stop sign.

Reports said that Mulholland appeared very nervous and told police just before they patted him down that he had a gun on him. Officers searched him and found a loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol, reports said.

At the time of his arrest, he was on probation after pleading guilty to attempted murder in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for firing shots at a couple on South Edgehill Avenue in Austintown.

A sentencing memorandum in the case said that before his arrest, Mulholland was working and that he attended Ashland University in the past, where he was a few credits shy of earning a degree.

The memorandum asked for a sentence in the guideline range for Mulholland, which, based on his record, was 51-60 months and also asked that Mulholland be given access to counseling and substance abuse treatment in prison.