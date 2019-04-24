Austintown man posts bond on child porn charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - An Austintown man accused of having child pornography posted bond on Tuesday and was released while his trial gets underway.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted 41-year-old Robert Iwaskey on 20 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Iwaskey appeared in a Mahoning County courtroom for his arraignment on Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, investigators found pornographic videos and images of children when they served a search warrant at his house.