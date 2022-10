YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Tuesday just before jury selection was to begin in his trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Darrell Herron, 38, entered a plea to a third-degree felony charge of sexual battery before Judge Anthony D’Apolito. He will be sentenced on Dec. 8.

Herron was indicted in October 2020 on charges of rape and sexual battery.