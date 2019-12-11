Austintown man pleads guilty to causing death of infant daughter

At the time, Sumpter told police that he was playing with the baby, tossing her in the air, when he yawned and missed catching her

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to causing the death of his infant daughter.

Christian Sumpter, 24, entered guilty pleas before Judge Anthony D’Apolito to charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 15 years. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Sumpter is charged with the September 2018 death of his daughter, who was five months, in a North Roanoke Avenue home in Austintown.

At the time, police said Sumpter told them that he was playing with the baby and tossing her in the air when Sumpter yawned and missed catching her.

Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa said autopsy reports did not match up with statements Sumpter made as to how the baby received her injuries.

Sumpter also pleaded guilty to felonious assault in another case.

The sentence in that case is expected to run concurrently with the involuntary manslaughter sentence.

In that case, Sumpter is charged with assaulting a man and breaking his collarbone.