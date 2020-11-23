Austintown man jailed after firing shots in apartment with kids inside, police say

His girlfriend told police she heard four shots so she tried to barricade herself inside of a bedroom, but he was still able to get inside

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man was arrested early Saturday morning after reports say he fired a gun with five children in his apartment.

Johnathan Gabrelcik, 24, faces charges of using weapons while intoxicated, discharge of a firearm at or near a prohibited premise, obstructing official business and five counts of child endangering. He is currently in the Mahoning County Jail.

Officers were called about 3 a.m. Saturday to an apartment in the 2400 block of S. Raccoon Rd. for a report of gunfire. Police went to the same address an hour earlier for gunfire, but cleared the call after they didn’t find anything.

A witness told police someone inside was shooting. When an officer went upstairs, Gabrelcik was coming down the steps with a trash bag, saying he was taking out the trash, according to police.

The officer asked Gabrelcik to get on the ground, but he refused and eventually had to be taken to the ground by the officer, reports say.

Gabrelcik’s girlfriend told police they were arguing earlier and she gave police permission to search the apartment. Inside, they found three 9mm shell casings in various places, as well as a 9mm handgun in a closet.

The girlfriend told police she went into her bedroom when they were arguing and two children were inside with her. Three other children were also in the apartment asleep on a couch, she said.

The girlfriend told police she heard four shots when she was in her bedroom so she tried to barricade the door with furniture, but Gabrelcik was still able to get inside.

She tried to leave, but Gabrelcik would not let her, according to reports.

The girlfriend told police he also fired his gun an hour earlier.

Reports say Gabrelcik admitted to firing his gun, but said it was an accident.

He also smelled like alcohol and seemed to be drunk, police said.