Austintown man inducted into Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame for service in and out of military

Ken Jakubec served in the Marine Corps in the '60s and has been serving his community ever since

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty men and women were inducted Thursday into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. One of them is from the Valley.

Ken Jakubec, of Austintown, was honored for his efforts in the military and contributions outside of his service.

He served in the Marine Corps Air Wing from 1964 to 1968.

Jakubec has been serving in the community ever since, helping the March of Dimes and Toys for Tots.

He also just received a presidential service award for his service to the White House. Jakubec served with the Marine One Helicopter Squadron One under President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Due to COVID-19, the induction ceremony was virtual.

