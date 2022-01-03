YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man was indicted on child pornography charges.

Nicholas James Marshall, 25, of Bainbridge St., is facing 25 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.

Marshall was arrested following a raid at his house in September 2021

According to a police report, authorities were tipped off by Google in August 2021 that Marshall had downloaded graphic sexual images of prepubescent children.

Investigators said the images showed unclothed children in various sex acts with adults and others. There was also a focus on the children’s body parts in many of the images, they said.

Police tracked the downloaded images to an IP address and email account for Marshall with the username of sh*tforbrains153, a screen name of Blumpkinki and a cell phone he owned, according to a police report.

Online records do not show an upcoming court date as of yet.