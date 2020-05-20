Breaking News
Austintown man indicted, accused of rape of 16-year-old girl

Local News

Juan Perez is accused of raping the girl Dec. 14, 2019

Handcuffs, Arrest

Credit: James C Hooper/Moment/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man was indicted this week by a Mahoning County grand jury for sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl.

Juan Perez, 45, of North Roanoke Avenue, faces three counts of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

Perez is accused of raping the girl Dec. 14, 2019.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said the attack took place at a home in Austintown and the victim is someone who is known to Perez.

Perez also took advantage of the victim because she was impaired by alcohol, McLaughlin said.

The indictment did not say where the attacks took place.

Perez is not yet in custody. U.S. Marshals are looking for him.

The grand jury met Tuesday, but the report was not released until Wednesday.

