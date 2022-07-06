YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial date is now set for the Austintown man accused of the death of his baby boy.

Nicholas Tigges, 34, was in court Wednesday morning in Youngstown on murder charges.

He was arrested in April on charges of felonious assault and felony child endangering and later indicted on charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

Authorities say the baby, who was four weeks old at the time of the incident, died from severe head injuries on April 25. He died after being on life-support for weeks at Akron Children’s Hospital Main Campus.

Tigges’ trial will take place later this month.