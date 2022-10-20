YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man who pleaded guilty to charges he had child pornography and made videos of people using the bathroom or showering in his house was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 10 years in prison.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito handed down the sentence to Robert Jensen, 42, who pleaded guilty in August to 10 counts of pandering obscenity to a minor, a fourth-degree felony; a fifth-degree felony count of voyeurism; a first-degree misdemeanor count of voyeurism; and two-second degree misdemeanor counts of voyeurism.

Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Andrews was seeking a 12-year prison sentence, and defense attorney James Lanzo was seeking a lesser term. Just before the sentence was handed down, however, Jensen addressed the judge for a second time, asking him if a prison sentence would do more harm than good since he would be thrown into an environment that some say is not conducive to rehabilitation, which Jensen said is his number one priority.

Judge D’Apolito disagreed, saying that the time for rehabilitation and counseling has passed and that after viewing some of the videos and listening to testimony from two of the victims, prison is necessary.

“Not putting you in prison would demean the impact on the victims and the community,” Judge D’Apolito said.

Jensen originally was indicted on 36 counts in November, the result of an investigation began after Austintown police received a cyber tip in May 2021 of child pornography on the internet. Investigators traced those images to an internet address used by Jensen and served a warrant in July 2021 at his home.

Thousands of images of pornography and homemade videos of people showering or using the bathroom were found on three cellphones and a computer seized as evidence, Andrews said.

Andrews said when interviewed by police, Jensen confessed to viewing the images and said he had been viewing them for years. Andrews also said Jensen told police he considered it a “victimless crime.”

Lanzo said his client now realizes that it was not a victimless crime. He also asked for a lesser sentence, saying his client has no prior criminal record, has been going to counseling since he posted a $100,000 bond in his case after his arraignment, and the charges are all lower-level felonies that allow for a sentence of probation.

Lanzo said it is not an excuse for the “diseased mind” of his client who looked at child pornography, but he said his client was also sexually assaulted as a child.

The first time he spoke to the judge, Jensen apologized and said he wants to get help so he can break free from his addiction.

“I cannot apologize enough,” said Jensen, who had a portion of his hair matted to his forehead in sweat as he spoke. “This is something I will not be able to forgive myself for, for tearing apart my family.”

Two of the victims spoke, in tears, to the judge. Two family members spoke on Jensen’s behalf before he was sentenced.

Judge D’Apolito said he thought he needed to view some of the videos so he could determine the impact they had on the victims. He said after seeing them and hearing their testimony before him, he realizes how they have been affected.

“The images I viewed were shocking,” Judge D’Apolito said.

After Jensen is released from prison, he will be on probation for five years, the maximum amount of time someone can be on probation. He must also register as a Tier II sex offender.