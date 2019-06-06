Austintown man found guilty in child porn exchange

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal jury found an Austintown man guilty on charges that he exploited children and shared images of minors engaged in sexual activity.

Daniel Parker was found guilty of sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography. He will be sentenced September 16.

According to prosecutors, Parker and his girlfriend Candis Wynn, of Liberty, exchanged graphic pornographic images of children.

Police said further investigation revealed the images were coming from Wynn’s phone and Gmail account.

Police said the videos — recorded on Dec. 12, 2018 — were sexually graphic and involved an adult male having sexual intercourse with a female child. In all, there were four images and three videos exchanged.

A forensic review revealed of Wynn sent Parker the explicit images and videos at his request, and Parker sent her other child pornography, too, according to the indictment.

Wynn was charged with sexual exploitation of children, receipt and distribution of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.

She initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea to guilty last week. She will be sentenced September 4.

Both Parker and Wynn were on probation for other crimes at the time of their arrests. Wynn, who has a 3-year-old daughter, was charged last August after leaving her daughter home alone while she went out to get alcohol. Parker was previously convicted on weapons charges.