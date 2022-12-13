AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is facing charges after police say they found a gun inside his car that he wasn’t supposed to have.

Jayden Klacik, 20, was pulled over Sunday afternoon on Norquest Boulevard for an expired registration.

Officers say they asked Klacik if they could search his car and if there was anything unlawful inside, to which he said no, according to a police report.

Officers say they found a .380 Bersa Thunder handgun with a loaded magazine inside the passenger rear seat pocket. Officers noted there was not a bullet in the chamber.

Klacik, being only 20 years old, is not permitted to have a loaded handgun in a vehicle, the report stated.

Officers also questioned Klacik about a road rage incident where a suspect driving the car with the same license plate as Klacik brandished a gun. Officers say Klacik admitted that he was involved in a road rage incident with a red truck and that he pointed a gun at the truck and its occupants, the report said.

The victims in the road rage incident did not wish to pursue charges, the report stated.

Klacik was arrested on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. He did not enter a plea at his arraignment Monday. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.