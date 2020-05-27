Austintown man facing charges after investigation of shots fired

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is facing several charges following a shooting investigation in the township on Wednesday.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers were sent to the 900 block of Compass West, where they received a report about shots fired.

A woman there told police that she had been with Edward Johnston, her friend, at Shotz Bar and Grille, but Johnston was “intoxicated and angry.” She said she left without Johnston because she felt unsafe after he threatened her because she wouldn’t give him a ride home.

She said after she had been at home for some time, Johnston showed up and tried to break into her apartment. She said she then heard three shots fired outside the apartment and believed that Johnston had fired a gun as he was the only one outside.

Police reported pulling over Johnston a short time later in the 4100 block of Pembrooke Rd.

Police reported finding shotgun shells on Johnston and in the cupholder of the vehicle, as well as a shotgun in the trunk of the car. Also inside the car were beer bottles, including one that was cold and empty, according to a police report.

Police said the car had damage, which was later found to be caused by Johnston hitting another vehicle while leaving the scene.

Johnston denied firing the shotgun, saying it had been in his trunk for a year and that he always keeps shells in his pocket, saying, “I like to be armed.” He also denied hitting another vehicle, according to the report.

Police said a breath test showed that Johnston had been driving while intoxicated.

He’s charged with OVI, aggravated menacing, using weapons while intoxicated and criminal damaging. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.