NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is facing a felony rape charge following an investigation that began back in November.

David Kennedy was arraigned Monday on the charge in Niles Municipal Court.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Kennedy is accused of sexually assaulting someone at a home on Lakeside Way in Weathersfield.

Police say the alleged incident was reported in November 2020.