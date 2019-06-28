Austintown man charged with skipping out on $600 bar tab at V2

Police say the man told them he thought his friend was paying

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Austintown is facing theft charges after police say he walked out on a $600 bar tab at a restaurant in Youngstown.

According to a police report, Austin Chace, 26, ran out of the V2 restaurant in downtown Youngstown Monday night without paying his bill.

Police caught up with Chace in the area of Boardman and Market streets, where he was arrested.

He told police that he thought his friend was going to pay the bill, the report stated.

Police say they found a bag of marijuana in Chace’s pocket.

He is facing charges of drug possession and theft.