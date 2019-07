Edward Johnston is accused of lighting a car on fire that belongs to his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on an arson charge.

Edward Johnston, 28, is accused of lighting a car on fire that Youngstown’s arson investigator says belongs to his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

The incident happened last Tuesday at a home on East Ravenwood Avenue.

Investigators say the fire was captured on video surveillance cameras.

Johnston should be arraigned on the charge Friday afternoon in Youngstown Municipal Court.