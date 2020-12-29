Austintown man caught with gun says he needed it because he’s been shot 15 times

Kadeem Gilmore is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2007 conviction on a drug charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, (WKBN) — Reports said an Austintown man caught with a gun the day after Christmas told police he needed it because he has been shot 15 times.

Kadeem Gilmore, 31, was arraigned Monday in municipal court before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bond was set at $12,000. According to records at the Mahoning County jail, Gilmore has yet to post that bond.

Police working a gun reduction detail on Youngstown’s south side Saturday pulled over a car Gilmore was driving for excessive window tint on East Indianola Avenue near South Avenue.

According to reports, the car smelled heavily of marijuana, but Gilmore told officers he had nothing illegal in the car.

When police found a records check, they found Gilmore has a suspended license and searched the car before it was towed. Inside the center console, they found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol in the center console.

Reports said Gilmore told police he needed the gun for protection because he has been shot 15 times.

Gilmore was quoted as telling police: “People carry guns when they have been shot and I’ve been shot 15 times.”

Gilmore is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2007 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a felony drug charge.

Gilmore’s arrest is one of 36 police have made since extra patrols were launched Oct. 19 to deal with an uptick of shootings that saw 19 people shot in October, three of them fatally. All the extra patrols are on the south side.

Of those arrested in the special patrols, 12 have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and an additional 24 have been arrested on other weapons charges, such as improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle or carrying concealed weapons.

For the year, the city has seen 98 people shot, 27 fatally. The city has a total of 28 homicides, eight more than last year.

Of those shootings, 56 have been on the south side, including 15 homicides.