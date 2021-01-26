Austintown man arrested, charged after fight with 2 women

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Austintown is facing felonious assault charges after police say he got into a fight with two women.

The incident took place about 8:21 p.m. Sunday inside a residence in the 4200 block of Nottingham Avenue.

According to a police report, a 46-year-old woman at the house became upset with 21-year-old Marquis Barbel over marijuana being found in the home and a fight ensued.

Police say Barbel also hit a 24-year-old woman who was at the house. That woman suffered two broken teeth and had a cut on her lip after she says Barbel punched her, according to the report.

Barbel was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on felonious assault charges.