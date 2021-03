After a brief chase, Rocky Kennedy was arrested

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – What started as a domestic argument has landed a man from Austintown in the Mahoning County Jail.

Sheriff’s Detectives said Rocky Kennedy, 41, is facing abduction and grand theft charges for taking his girlfriend’s child and her Jeep following that dispute Sunday.

After a brief chase, Kennedy was arrested Sunday at about 8:47 p.m. on S. Pricetown Road in Berlin Center.

He’s also facing unrelated traffic offenses.

Kennedy is due back in court later this week.