Austintown man accused of sex crimes against young girls

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Austintown was arrested and is facing child sex charges after police say he inappropriately touched two young girls.

Eugene Helton, 86, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of gross sexual imposition.

According to a police report, the incidents happened between August and October 2019 at a home on Lancaster Drive.

One victim was 11 years old at the time.

The incident was reported to police in December 2019 by a person who became aware of the alleged crimes.

Helton was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on July 15. He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Mahoning County Jail.