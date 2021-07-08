Austintown man accused of beating and trying to drown woman

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Austintown is facing felonious assault charges after police say he beat a woman and tried to drown her.

According to a police report, a woman came up to officers just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Route 46 in front of the Austintown Community Church. She told them she had been assaulted.

The woman’s clothes were wet and she had a cut on her face, police said. The woman told police a man, later identified as 48-year-old Christian Allen, beat her, threw her in a pool and held her underwater.

The woman said Allen became enraged after the two were at his house on Purdue Avenue and she wouldn’t “cuddle” with him.

She said Allen threw her to the ground, punched her in the ribs and face, and threw her into a swimming pool where he held her underwater.

The woman had to run away since her car keys were in her purse, which was in the swimming pool.

Police said they found the woman’s soaking wet purse at Allen’s home.

Allen told officers he did not assault the woman, but she “freaked out” when he texted her boyfriend on her phone, telling him she was with him.

He said the woman hurt herself and jumped into the pool on her own, according to the police report.

Allen was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail. He is scheduled for arraignment July 12.