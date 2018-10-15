Austintown man accused in sex sting dies of apparent suicide

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police say the man at the center of a major sex sting investigation in Mahoning County took his own life over the weekend while on the phone with 911 dispatchers.

According to Austintown Police Chief Robert Gavalier, 78-year-old Charles Krusac died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police officers found his body about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the backyard of his Lou Ida Boulevard home. He left a note, officers said.

Gavalier said Krusac called dispatchers and then took his own life while on the phone.

In the 911 call, police said Krusac told them "there's a shooting at 5447 Lou Ida Boulevard, send somebody over here." Nineteen seconds later, there was a gunshot.

Krusac was at the center of a large sex sting in Mahoning County involving several suspects. He was arrested in July following a search of his house.

He was out on bond at the time of the shooting.

Krusac was facing several charges, including illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

According to the Attorney General's Office, agents searched Krusac's home after receiving a tip about the suspect's involvement in the creation of child pornography.

Investigators believe Krusac had at least one local victim but said there could be others.