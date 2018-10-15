Austintown man accused in sex sting dies of apparent suicide
Police found Charles Krusac's body outside of his Austintown home
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police say the man at the center of a major sex sting investigation in Mahoning County took his own life over the weekend while on the phone with 911 dispatchers.
According to Austintown Police Chief Robert Gavalier, 78-year-old Charles Krusac died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police officers found his body about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the backyard of his Lou Ida Boulevard home. He left a note, officers said.
Gavalier said Krusac called dispatchers and then took his own life while on the phone.
In the 911 call, police said Krusac told them "there's a shooting at 5447 Lou Ida Boulevard, send somebody over here." Nineteen seconds later, there was a gunshot.
Krusac was at the center of a large sex sting in Mahoning County involving several suspects. He was arrested in July following a search of his house.
He was out on bond at the time of the shooting.
Krusac was facing several charges, including illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.
According to the Attorney General's Office, agents searched Krusac's home after receiving a tip about the suspect's involvement in the creation of child pornography.
Investigators believe Krusac had at least one local victim but said there could be others.
