Austintown man accused hurting woman, threatening her mother

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Austintown is facing domestic violence charges after police say he hurt a woman.

Louis Disko, 29, is charged with domestic violence after police say he hurt a woman, frightened children in the home and threatened to kill the woman’s mother.

According to a police report, officers were called about 8:33 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1200 block of Cavalcade Drive on reports of a man and woman fighting.

The victim told police that she and Disko argued and that Disko threatened to hurt her. The woman said when she called her mother, Disko grabbed her by the head and said if she called the police, he would “make sure it is worth it if he goes to jail.”

The woman said that Disko got a knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill the woman’s mother if she came over.

The woman told police that she has been a victim of abuse from Disko in the past and had bruising on her thighs and arms dating back to a June 11 incident where she said Disko kicked her with steel-toed boots. She also said that she went to the hospital with broken ribs caused by Disko when the couple lived in Warren, according to the police report.

Disko was arrested and charged with domestic violence. His bond was set at $2,500.

Disko’s first court hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.