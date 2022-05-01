AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Long-time Austintown School Board member Dr. David Ritchie was remembered and celebrated on Sunday.

A memorial ceremony was held at the Austintown Branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County — of which he was board president from 2002 until his passing.

He was also the longest-serving school board member in Ohio, serving 52 years on Austintown’s board.

His son David Ritchie said his father dedicated his life to making Austintown better and said the memorial is a great way to recognize his legacy.

“You can’t ask for anything better than that. My dad did a lot of things and helped a lot of people over the years so I’m honored, blessed and we are as a family as well,” Ritchie said.

His father also had a long career as a doctor in the area.

Ritchie said the library is accepting donations in his father’s honor. For more information, contact Deborah Liptak.