AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday might not have been the best weather to fly a kite — but some in Austintown came out to support a local cause.

Proceeds from the Kite Festival at Austintown Township Park went towards the construction of a playground at Leonard Kirtz School.

There were raffle baskets and food, and all children received a free kite. Austintown Police Department participated in the fun too.

“It’s all for Leonard Kirtz Playground. It costs a lot of money to have different stuff for the kids that they can safely play on,” said Kite Festival chairperson Brenda Rider.

The school’s principal said it would cost about $250,000 to construct the playground’s base. The goal is to finish that first phase in the next two years.