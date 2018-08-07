Austintown hosts a party at the park for National Night Out Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Tuesday is all about creating a sense of community. It's part of National Night out.

Communities all around the valley are celebrating the day. Austintown is hosting a party at the park.

It starts at 5 p.m. There will be games and crafts for kids.

They will also get to meet firefighters and police officers, check out their cars and put on fire boots or a jacket.

The idea is to create a bond.

"If they see us to not be afraid, we have some pretty cool stuff for them to climb through, but for them to know we are there to help them," said Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost.

And several other communities will be taking part in the National Night Out crime-fighting program.

Youngstown's event is 4:30 p.m. at Wick Park.

National Night Out in Farrell starts at 4 p.m. around Veterans Square.

New Middletown has a parade starting at 6 p.m. with more events afterward at St. Paul's Church, then fireworks at 10 p.m.

Newton Falls Night Out is 6 p.m. at the city park.