AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People in Austintown will be holding a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday.

It’s happening at 10 a.m. at 9/11 Park on S. Raccoon Road.

The keynote speaker is Fitch graduate Joseph Revetti.

There will also be a 21 gun salute, the playing of Taps and the National Anthem.

If you go, organizers ask you to practice social distancing.

Later Friday, a chair will be dedicated in honor of 9/11 POWs at Greenwood Chevrolet Austintown Falcon Stadium. That’s at 6 p.m.