Austintown hit-and-run suspect facing new charges in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of hitting a garbage collector in Austintown and leaving the scene is facing new charges in Boardman.

Brandon Ferrier, who was once listed as the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive of the Week, is facing reckless operation and running a red light charges for the incident in Austintown. He has not yet been charged for the hit-and-run.

Tuesday, Ferrier appeared in a Boardman court on new charges. This time, related to a case from October 7.

Ferrier is charged with receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card.

According to a Boardman police report, the owner of a local business reported that someone made several unauthorized charges to a company credit card. The card was used at businesses in Columbus, Boardman, Youngstown and other locations.

Police say they connected Ferrier to that crime, saying he spent almost $4,300 before the card was frozen.