Austintown High School honors veterans

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown community took part in honoring veterans Monday with an event at Austintown High School.

Students had the chance to thank veterans and learn more about their service.

The special guest speaker was Sergeant Kimberly McGinness, the first female service member to speak at the annual event in 36 years.

“I’m humbled, like, I’m very humbled. It’s because of their legacy and their service that I’m able to stand here today. Giving back to the community–they’ve given so much to us–and I’m just happy to give something back to them today,” said Sergeant McGinness.

Sergeant McGinness received the Purple Heart after being injured in Iraq. She says that because the country has given so much to her that it’s important for her to give back.