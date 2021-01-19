Austintown gym owner hopes to become next cover girl for national tattoo magazine

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman has put her tattoos in the running to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine.

Deborah Caggiano owns the Classroom Elite Fitness Center on Westchester Drive in Austintown.

“I’ve been following Inked Magazine for years and the show Inked Master. I saw an advertisement for it and clicked on the link and decided to submit about three pictures and filled out the application and here we are,” she said.

She currently has 21 tattoos, saying she was about 40 years old when she got her first one.

“Just shy of 40. Jeremy from Artistic Dermagraphics did my very first one and I’ve been lucky enough to be tattooed by several local tattoo artists and they all are just impeccable. I give all the props to the tattoo artists,” Caggiano said.

To vote for Caggiano, head over to her Facebook page for the link. You can vote every day until Jan. 28.

Caggiano hopes to have a good chance at winning. She already has plans for the $25,000 grand prize.

“I’ve said before, I can’t even win a Chinese raffle basket, but $25,000, I’ll put some into my local economy with some more ink and give back where I can. I’d love to be able to help my sister out and maybe take a vacation,” Caggiano said.

