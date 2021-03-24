Austintown Goodwill moving from plaza to larger location

The store will be moving across the street from its current location

(WKBN) – The Austintown Goodwill and Donation Center is moving locations on Mahoning Avenue.

Currently, its address is 6000 Mahoning Ave. By this spring, the plan is to relocate across the street to 6009 Mahoning Ave., next to Dollar Tree and Walmart.

Director of Marketing and Business Services Alyssa Italiano said the surrounding retail stores complement their offerings, and they’re excited about the move.

The new location is 24,000 sq. ft., which is double the size of its current location.

“The move aligns with our strategic mission,” said Youngstown Goodwill CEO Mark Goloja in a press release. “We are leveraging what we learned from the larger-sized stores we opened in Salem and Greenville to create the same upgraded experience in Austintown.”

They will be holding a hiring event Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the current location. Applicants are asked to bring two forms of identification to expedite the process. Masks and distancing are required to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those who can’t make the event can apply online at goodwillyoungstown.org/employment.