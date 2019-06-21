Austintown girl dedicates summer break to raising money for charities

Nine-year-old Emily Magrell plans to set up her lemonade stand every Friday around 11 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young Austintown girl is using her summer break to raise money for a good cause.

Nine-year-old Emily Magrell started a lemonade stand at her Pine Trace Street home to raise money for animals.

Friday’s donations will go to Legacy Dog Rescue, where she recently adopted from.

“It just means so much to me that I’m getting to help them and I just want the animals and everyone to be able to have good homes and health,” she said.

Magrell plans to set up her lemonade stand every Friday around 11 a.m.

Each day, she’ll raise money for a different charity.